Sarah M. Addison, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Montfort VFW and The Hollow Bar & Grill, Montfort, Wis.
Shirley J. Davies, Garber, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Harold H. Goad, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Ray W. Grant, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 22, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Thursday at the church.
Judy M. Hess, Epworth, Iowa — Prayer service: 1:30 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Leona M. Hibben, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at the church.
Marie L. Hinderman, Lewisville, Texas — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Seth J. Ketterer, Moab, Utah — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 20, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore, Wis. Service: Noon Tuesday at the church.
Lloyd L. Mueller, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mary A. Nauman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Anne E. Perry, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Peach United Church of Christ, Elkader. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Roger L. Sedgwick, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Roger W. Trankle, Monroe, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 19, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, Wis.
James Whitish, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church hall, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Robert A. Wilhelm, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.