Phyllis Eloise Moser, 90, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road. Private services for the family will be held at a later date, with burial in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Phyllis was born May 31, 1930, in New Diggings, WI, the daughter of Alfred and Alice (Haser) Thompson. She married Fred Moser on November 25, 1948, in Galena, IL. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2010.
Phyllis graduated from Scales Mound, Illinois, High School and enjoyed living in Texas while her husband was serving in the Air Force. She worked and served for much of her life in the health care industry. She took particular pride in volunteering in her church and community, being recognized with various awards, including the Governor’s Volunteer Award in 1992.
Surviving are sons, Galyn (Sherri) Moser, Brett (Alicia) Moser, Kendall (Sandra) Moser; daughter, Malena (Mark) Davis; and daughter in law, Terri Moser. She has 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and two more due this year.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Kyle and Dayna Moser; and her sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Donald Ring.
The family wishes to recognize her granddaughter, Courtney, for the loving care she provided. Also, a thank-you is extended to Hospice of Dubuque for the many services they offered over the last two months.
Memorials may be made in Phyllis’ name to Hospice of Dubuque.