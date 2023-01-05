CASSVILLE, Wis. — Loyd Frederick “Jr.” Beesecker, age 79, of Cassville, died peacefully at home with this wife by his side on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born on June 16, 1943, in Boscobel, the son of Loyd Sr. and Gertrude (Martin) Beesecker; he was the oldest of 10 children. On July 20, 1963, Jr. married Jo Marie Wieser in Prairie du Chien; together they cherished 62 years. Jr. started working at Dubuque Gases & Steal at the age of 22 and went on attend Diesel Truck Driving School. He graduated on September 7, 1968. Following graduation, Jr. started driving semi for Flexsteel and drove for 37 years, retiring in 2005.

Jr. always had a joke and a smile for all-even those he didn’t know. He loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, gardening, or just enjoying the peaceful yard of their home. Jr. loved his family and took them on many vacations across the United States.

