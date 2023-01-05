CASSVILLE, Wis. — Loyd Frederick “Jr.” Beesecker, age 79, of Cassville, died peacefully at home with this wife by his side on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born on June 16, 1943, in Boscobel, the son of Loyd Sr. and Gertrude (Martin) Beesecker; he was the oldest of 10 children. On July 20, 1963, Jr. married Jo Marie Wieser in Prairie du Chien; together they cherished 62 years. Jr. started working at Dubuque Gases & Steal at the age of 22 and went on attend Diesel Truck Driving School. He graduated on September 7, 1968. Following graduation, Jr. started driving semi for Flexsteel and drove for 37 years, retiring in 2005.
Jr. always had a joke and a smile for all-even those he didn’t know. He loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, gardening, or just enjoying the peaceful yard of their home. Jr. loved his family and took them on many vacations across the United States.
He was the best travel guide as he toured the country by semi each week. Jr. was known as the “Foosball Wizard” at home as he loved to play on Friday nights after his long route on the road. Early on, he was part of many leagues and clubs, including bowling, softball, and snowmobiling.
He will be missed by so many, but he will want them to remember to “Keep Truckin’ On.”
Jr. leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years; sons: Gregory “Greg” (Chrissy) Beesecker, Loyd Bret Beesecker, and adopted son, Jeff Payne; daughter, Lacy (Jared) Kasten; five grandsons: Jamin, Christopher, Jacob, Jared, and Jaxon; six granddaughters, Amanda, April, Brittany, Kristen, Morgan, and Irelyn; six great grandsons: Jaydon, Koby, Steven, Maxwell, Paxton, and Harrison; four great granddaughters: Addisyn, Evelyn, Harper, and Baby Fowler on the way; siblings: John Beesecker, Richard Beesecker, Elizabeth (Terrie) Parkins, Edward “Butch” (Paula) Beesecker, Laurie (Ron) Adrian, Michael Beesecker, and Shawn (Brian) Mumm.
He joins in heaven his parents; a son, Chris Beesecker; a grandson, Jordan Beesecker; a brother, Robert Beesecker; and a sister, Rosemary Horkheimer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville with Father Gregory Ihm. Burial will be in Cassville Cemetery, Cassville. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is assisting the family.
