EPWORTH, Iowa — John L. Gansen, 75, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on November 26, 2019, at The Trinity Center in Farmington, Minn.
A gathering of friends and relatives will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth.
He was born June 30, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Louis J. and Phyllis A. (Schlosser) Gansen. He is a graduate of the former St. Clements School in Bankston, IA. On September 2, 1967, he was united in marriage to Margaret “Peggy” McDermott. She preceded him in death on January 10, 2016.
He was a maintenance worker for Rentech Nitrogen in East Dubuque, Illinois, for 47 years, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed going to stock car races, and fishing in his boat on the Mississippi. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and his life companion his dog Amber, who became his salvation after losing his wife.
He was an Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam war.
He is survived by two children, Michele Gansen-Hedegaard, of Eagan, MN, and Christopher (Shannon) Gansen, of Los Angeles, CA; four grandchildren, Benned, Jackson and Hayden Hedegaard and Ava Gansen; two brothers, Bob Gansen, of East Dubuque, IL, and Tom Gansen, of Dubuque, IA; one brother-in-law, Dale Sheehy, of Brooklyn, WI; his mother-in-law, Coletta McDermott, of Epworth, IA; nine brothers and sisters-in-law, Patrick McDermott, of Keizer, OR, Bonnie (Neal) Gotto, of New Vienna, IA, Bernard (Mary) McDermott, of Dubuque, IA, Terry (Connie) McDermott, of Dubuque, Debby Forkenbrock, of Epworth, IA, Donna (Patrick) Smith, of Dubuque, IA, Sharon (Dave) Reardon, of Dubuque, IA, Rhonda (Tom) Gotto, of Epworth, IA, and Mary (Gerry) Dermott-Weydert, of Asbury, IA.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nancy Sheehy; his father-in-law, Donald C. “Benny” McDermott; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy McDermott.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers for John, especially his Oncologist, Dr. Konstantinus Leventakos, and the lung cancer care team at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.