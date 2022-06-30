David E Hartman, 87, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on June 26, 2022, at home after a brief illness.
To celebrate his life family and friends may visit from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jay Ilten officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
David was born on July 2, 1934 in Dubuque County, Iowa. He was the son of Earl and Bernadine (Duschen) Hartman. David was united in marriage to Lois J. Rubie on April 14, 1956 at St. John’s Lutheran Church Dubuque, Iowa and they were blessed with 66 years together.
David was a farmer all his life and also worked at Metz Manufacturing, the Dubuque Packing Company and for Packer Sanitation. After retiring he enjoyed attending auctions and flea markets. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.
David is survived by his wife, Lois, 3 children Ronald (Ellen Wolfe) Dubuque, Iowa; Nancy (Keith Stocks) Dubuque, Iowa; and Robert (Linda Capesius, friend) Durango, Iowa, 6 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren and one on the way, 1 brother LaVern (Mary) Hartman, a brother-in-law Fred (Doty) Rubie and 2 sisters-in-law Jean Rubie and Gerda Hartman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Walter Hartman. A David Hartman memorial fund has been established.
