CUBA CITY, Wis. — Marjory R. Curtis, 93, of Cuba City, died on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at United Methodist Church in Cuba City, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City.

Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.

