Lora M. Shain Weir, 82, of Athens, Ga., and formerly of Shullsburg, Wis., died on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.A private family burial was held on Thursday, Nov. 4, in Comer, Ga.Casey-McNett Funeral Home, of Cuba City, Wis., assisted the family.