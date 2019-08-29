GALENA, Ill. — Shirley M. (Chetlain) Hahn, of Galena, Ill., passed away on August 16, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, where friends may gather after 9 a.m. until time of services. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Shirley is the daughter of Eugene Chetlain and Blanche (Tresidder) Smith. She was born on September 7, 1937. She married David Hahn on September 17, 1955, and raised three children. Shirley started her career at Creslanes Bowling Alley, and from there she worked at Walter and Anita Schmid’s Clothing Store and Travel Agency. Shirley then worked as a sergeant at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, and retired after 27 years.
Everyone who knew Shirley knew her love for playing euchre, spending time with family and friends, and enjoying the occasional glass of white zinfandel. Shirley and David’s most memorable times were traveling the country throughout their 63-year marriage.
Shirley is survived by her husband, David; her three children, Davey (Kara) Hahn, Lynn (Tim) Berning and Toni (Chuckie) Wienen; grandchildren, Dusty (Beth) Berning, Jenny (Johnathan) Hawthorne, Kimberly (Adam) Pearce, Hilary (Andy) Naab, Chad (Jenny) Berning, Jacob Hahn, Stacy (Nick) Kieler, Jeremy (April) Wienen, and Kyle (Emily) and Kieffer Helbing; beloved dog, Knox; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Reed, Colin and Betsy Berning, Johnathan, Jaliyah and Jalyssa Hawthorne, Bryce and Mason Pearce, Logan, Mallorie and Paislee Wienen, Maddy and Josef Naab, Caleb Hahn, Bryn Kieler, and Kadyn and Emerson Helbing; and a brother, Howard Lynn Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty Huckins; in-laws, Bob and Rita Hahn, and Maurie and Joyce Hahn; a grandson, Jesse Wienen; and a great-grandson, Wyatt Kieler.
Memorials may be given to The Workshop and Midwest Medical Center in memory of Shirley.
The family would like to thank Di Laity and Mary Jane Conrad, along with the staff at Midwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital in Rockford and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica Studtmann, for their compassionate care.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.