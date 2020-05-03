Sister Theresa Kramps, BVM, (Amelia), 78, of 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Marian Hall.
The Funeral Rite of Committal will be Monday, May 4, in Marian Hall Chapel. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Mass in the Marian Hall Chapel on Sunday, May 10, will be celebrated in her memory. The Sharing of Memories will be held at a future date.
Sister Theresa worked in food service at the Motherhouse in Dubuque and at schools in Clinton, Iowa, Chicago, Saint Paul, Minn., and Kansas City, Mo. She served as a school resource person in Phoenix, school secretary and elementary teacher in Wichita, Kan., and Montessori teacher aide, elementary teacher and computer operator in Kansas City, Mo.
She was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Kansas City, Mo., to George Julius and Isabell (Twenter) Kramps. She entered the BVM congregation on Aug. 2, 1959, from St. Aloysius, Kansas City, Mo. She professed first vows on Feb. 2, 1962, and final vows on July 16, 1967.
She is survived by sisters, Barbara Stock, of Chestnutridge, Mo., and Amelia Lee, of Lawrence, Kan.; brother-in-law, Donald Aggeler, of Clifton City, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Linda Kramps, of Blue Springs, Mo., Judy Kramps, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Judy Kramps, of Olathe, Kan.; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 60 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Thomas, Joseph, Donald and Henry Kramps; and sisters, Dorothy Aggeler and Adelma Stock.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, Iowa, 52002, is in charge of arrangements.