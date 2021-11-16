DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jean G. Mensen, 95 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 — 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate with Rev. Marvin Bries concelebrating.
Jean was born on October 27, 1926 in Colesburg, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Clara (Krapfl) Wessels. She married Elmer Goerdt on November 16, 1943 in Petersburg. Together, they farmed in rural Dyersville area where they raised their seven children. Elmer passed away January 11, 1970. Jean later married Lee Mensen on November 25, 1977. Lee passed away on December 17, 1987.
Jean enjoyed playing cards, especially Solo and Euchre with residents and family.
Survivors include her children: Judy Willenborg of Guttenberg, David (Ingrid) Goerdt of Coralville, Joan Hough of Reno, NV, Mary (John) Sievertsen of Portland, OR, Diane (Tim) Dingbaum of Iowa City, Kenny (Beth) Goerdt of Denver, CO, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren, her brother, Dan (Elaine) Wessels, a sister-in-law, LeeAnn Wessels, and a daughter-in-law, Wilma Mensen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her spouses, her son, Gary Goerdt, a son-in-law, Bill Walke, a step daughter, Carol (Lloyd) Jasper, a stepson, Dale Mensen, siblings: Celestine (Joe) Boeckenstedt, LaVern (Nettie) Wessels, Charles (Helen) Wessels, Lois (Paul) Pins, and Fred Wessels.
The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Senior Care for their wonderful care and kindness to Jean making her time there a happy experience.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Jeans’ passing has blessed us with many fond memories.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.