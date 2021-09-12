COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gerald J. “Gerry” Apel, age 70, of Colorado Springs, CO and formerly of Dubuque, went home to be with the Lord peacefully at 8:14 p.m., on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at UW Health University Hospital with his loving wife by his side.
To celebrate Gerry’s life, family and friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Gerry’s life, memorial services will be held immediately following visitation at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday at Behr Funeral Home, with Senior Pastor Gary Kirst of the Galena Bible Church officiating. There will be a private family committal at a later date.
Gerry was born on July 12, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Robert and Florence (Gotto) Apel.
Gerry attended St. Mary’s Grade School and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1969. After graduation he entered the work force, where he was employed as a foreman with the Parks Division for the City of Dubuque for 38 years, where he established close friendships with his co-workers, Tim Lattner and Patty Trowbridge. Gerry was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia Pline Delaney, on November 11, 2016, in their home in Dubuque, Iowa. He happily embraced his new found role of being a father and grandfather to Patricia’s children and grandchildren. After his retirement, Gerry and Patricia made the move to Colorado Springs to enjoy the great outdoors. Gerry was a grateful recipient of a double lung transplant, a gift that enabled him to enjoy 4 additional years of life on this Earth. He definitely made the best of those years, spending his time making the world around him a better place and always keeping his donor in his prayers. Gerry was a bachelor for many years before meeting Patricia and he loved spending time at the Busy Bee Café. He formed a special bond with the Kluesner Family, often joining them for the holidays. Gerry had many interests, but no doubt one of his favorites was collecting and working on classic cars, especially his Corvettes. He also enjoyed shooting and collecting guns, especially historical firearms. We are truly heartbroken at losing Gerry from our daily lives. He was a kind and gentle soul who was deeply loved by all who knew him. Gerry always appreciated the gift of life that was given to him through donation, and was able to contribute to the program at the end of his life. We will miss Gerry tremendously, but take some comfort in knowing that he will continue to live on through his gift of donation.
Those left to cherish Gerry’s memory include his wife, Patricia Apel, Colorado Springs, CO; his step-daughters, Kelicia Kelley, Cassville, WI and Katelyn (Michael) Meyer Jr., Colorado Springs, CO; 3 step-grandchildren, Abigail Rose Kelley, Michael Ray Meyer III, Mariella Kay Meyer; his siblings, Thomas (Ying) Apel, Austin, TX and Teresa Apel, Lexington, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Patrick Apel; and a brother-in-law, William Loftus.
Gerry’s family would like to thank all of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff of the University of Wisconsin Hospital, especially the members of the transplant unit, for all of their kindness and compassionate care of Gerry these past months.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Gerry’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Gerry Apel Family. Memorials will be donated to The Galena Bible Church, 11108 US 20, Galena, IL 61036, and to Restoring Hope Transplant House, 7457 Terrace Avenue, Middleton, WI 53562, where Gerry and Patricia stayed during Gerry’s transplant surgery and recovery.
