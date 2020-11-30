Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Carol T. Dolphin, Cascade, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: today, 11 a.m. St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Marie F. Heiar, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Suzanne M. Kazda, Boscobel, Wis. — Memorial gathering: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, Century Hall, Wauzeka, Wis.
Georgia Carol (Derby) Knuth, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Lutheran church, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today, at the church.
Arthur Nefzger, Earlville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Earlville.
Elizabeth E. Sheehan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, at the church.
John Veach, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Bellevue.