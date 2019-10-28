Ronald John “Ronnie” Schromen of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Visitation for Ronnie will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, in Dubuque. A celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Linda Von Fumetti of Rockdale United Methodist Church officiating. Burial and Military Honors by the American Legion Post #6 of Dubuque will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Ronnie was born in Asbury, Iowa, on October 26, 1949, to Ken and Loaine Schromen. He is a graduate of Wahlert High School in Dubuque and a proud Vietnam Veteran, having served two tours in the U.S. Navy Seabees from 1968 until 1970. Ronnie was owner and operator of Schromen Excavating until his retirement.
Ronnie was a man of generosity, integrity and infectious laughter. He set an unparalleled example of hard work ethic in every endeavor he undertook. He loved his wife, Debbie, especially working in the garden together and traveling on his beloved Harley-Davidsons. He was proud of his children, and always supported them to be the best they could be in whatever path they chose.
Many will remember Ronnie for his attention to detail — whether it be the precision in his excavation work, the straight lines after his lawn was freshly mowed, or every polished chrome detail on his bikes. Ronnie never shirked from learning and self-growth. He was an avid reader, and in his later years was able to face and successfully address his PTSD and alcoholism.
Most importantly, Ronnie was dedicated to his family and his faith, and his loyalty to his friends was unmatched.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah “Debbie” Schromen; his children, Matthew (Cheryl) Schromen, of Dubuque, Rachel (Curtis Hennemann) Schromen, of St. Paul, Minn., and Steven (Katlyn) Schromen, of Dubuque; and his siblings, Randy (Julia) Schromen, Lynn (Tim) Dotterweich, Loren Schromen and Lee (Darcy) Schromen, all of Dubuque.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Elizabeth Anne Schromen.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the doctors, nurses and staff at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as well as the numerous family and friends who have continued to show love and support to Ronnie and his family.