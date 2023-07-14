James “Jim/Mac” McNamara, 78, died July 12, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones after a short battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:30 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with the Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating, and Msgr. Jim Miller as concelebrant. Friends may greet the family from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Saturday at the church. Private family burial will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
Mac was the son of William “Bill” McNamara and Margaret (Kayser) McNamara. He was born in Independence, Iowa on July 29, 1944. He graduated from Rowley High School and the University of Iowa. He worked 45 years at John Deere Dubuque Works as an Engineer. He ended his career as the Vehicle Electrification Program Manager. He met Mary Jo Brennan at John Deere. They were later married at St. Anthony Church. They were married for 42 years. He was a faithful husband, father, son, and friend.
Mac was a long-time member of St Anthony Church. He volunteered on the St. Anthony Parish Council, various committees and as a mass greeter.
Mac was the fifth generation of McNamaras on the family’s Buchanan County farm. His lifelong love was the farm.
He was an obsessive learner and sought to be an expert on chosen disciplines. He had a passion for golf and studied all aspects of the sport. He belonged to multiple local leagues. In retirement he could be found hitting balls daily at Derby Grange. He enjoyed skiing and being a part of Sundown’s Adult Race League.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; four children, Matthew, Lisa, Luke (Sara), and Jessie; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Jane Ann West and Robert (Patricia) McNamara.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry McNamara; and brother-in-law, Gary West.
Special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their tender care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque and St. Anthony Catholic Church.