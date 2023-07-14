James “Jim/Mac” McNamara, 78, died July 12, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones after a short battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:30 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with the Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating, and Msgr. Jim Miller as concelebrant. Friends may greet the family from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, Saturday at the church. Private family burial will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.

