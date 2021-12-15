Patricia Joan Balvanz (88) peacefully passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 after a very short journey with cancer. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm at New Life Church, 835 S Grandview Heights, Dubuque, Iowa.
Patricia (Pat) was born on June 1, 1933, in Danville, Illinois, the eldest of three daughters (Pat, Carol and Virginia) born to Oscar Bingley and Dorothy Louise Lowry. She went on to graduate with her Bachelor of Arts from Milken University and her Master’s in Education from the University of Illinois. Pat later went on to marry Gerry Balvanz. Pat lived a very full life, traveling the world and experiencing every moment with a positive attitude and a determination not to be swayed from her convictions. Shortly after Gerry passed away Pat decided to travel to Israel instead of making the trip to Florida where she and Gerry had enjoyed spending some of their winters.
Pat has a full resume which includes teaching, sales, counselor, real estate business, transformational life coach and much more. She was employed and working at her desk, with multiple monitor screens, just a few weeks ago. She was very active in social causes including being a champion for the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill. Pat was a very young grandma using Facebook, Snap Chat, and Instagram.
Pat is survived by her three sons: Norman, Eric (Deb), and David Lockhart. Grandchildren Kelli Berry (James), Ryan Steinbron (Elyse Hanly), Luke, Anna and Joseph Lockhart, and great grandchildren Faith, Piper and Sawyer Berry. Step children: Rick (Pam), Doug (Mary), Greg (Melissa). She is also survived by her sister Virginia (Francis) Holley, and numerous nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Dorothy, her husband Gerry and her sister Carol.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the 4th floor staff at Mercy Hospital and Dubuque Specialty Care who took wonderful care of her.