Kenneth Irion, age 74, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, from complications due to a stroke he suffered on May 13, 2019. Present at his bedside was his wife and a close family friend.
Hoffmann, Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home is in charge of services, which will be held at a later date in Dubuque, with graveside services in Morrison, Ill.
Ken was born in Morrison on January 22, 1945, to his parents, Howard and Marie (Anderson) Irion. Ken was a veteran in the U. S. Air Force, serving in Turkey. He retired from John Deere in 2000, after 30 years of service. Ken married the love of his life, Marla Dykema, on June 23, 1973.
Ken was an avid supporter of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He was known to many as the #1 Iowa Hawkeye fan. In nice weather, Ken could be found taking care of his yard and gardens, or taking long walks with Marla. His daily USA crossword puzzle, poetry writing, bird watching and the simple joys of life kept him busy.
Friends and family enjoyed his sense of humor. As a nephew said, “Ken always came up with the driest, and wittiest, comments ever, making everyone laugh, even though he didn’t even crack a smile.”
Ken leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Marla; his sisters-in-law, Sharon Irion, Sharon (Duane) Habben and Ann Bush; and brother-in-law, Larry Geerts; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Casey Pease; his brother, Dick Irion; his sister, Nancy Geerts; and a brother-in-law, Steve Bush.
Marla thanks all those who helped Ken following his stroke. Special thanks to Luther Manor Grand Meadows Skilled Care nurses and therapists who helped and enjoyed Ken. To all family and friends who walked beside Marla during this time with prayers, friendship and help, you are a wonderful blessing.