CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Kathleen “Kaye” Hahn, 83, of Crystal Lake, IL (formerly of Dubuque, IA), took her final bow on Monday, December 26, 2022 in McHenry, IL.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Rd, Dubuque.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Kaye will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Dustin Vu as the Celebrant. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Born June 20, 1939 in Hopkinton, IA, Kaye was the daughter of Louis and Florence Murray Smith. On June 28, 1958 she married Gerald Hahn in Worthington, Iowa and moved to Dubuque. He preceded her in death on July 21, 1993.
Kaye dedicated herself to service with the Head Start Early Childhood Education Program for 38 years, helping countless disadvantaged Dubuque-area children and families. She was the most coveted Euchre partner around and an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan. Kaye was always helping others without judgement and lived the true definition of a Christian through her lifelong service to her community and family. She had a generous heart, was always pulling for the underdog and supported those around her with a kind and listening ear.
In her free time she enjoyed fishing, gardening and volunteering with the Senior Network. She was very loved by all and will forever be remembered for her compassion, sense of humor and commitment to always doing the right thing.
Survivors include her children, Kevin (Cheri) Hahn of Pleasant Hill, IA, Terry Hahn of Des Moines, IA, Dawn Jumbeck of Crystal Lake, IL, Scott (Tereza) Hahn of Kansas City, KS, Patric (Julie) Hahn of Indianapolis, IN; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Lloyd Smith of New Vienna, IA; sisters, Marilyn Rubner of Arlington, IA, Lois “Babe” Loecke of Manchester, IA; and sister-in-law, Karen Stant of Dubuque, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Michelle Hahn; son-in-law, Rich Jumbeck; brothers-in-law, Bob Rubner and Billy Stant; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Smith; nephews, Phil and Randy Rubner; and niece, Sally Loecke.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Kaye’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
