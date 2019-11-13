Victoria (Vicki) Foht, 65, formerly of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Manor Care Nursing Center in Dubuque.
Vicki was born January 27, 1954, in Dubuque, to Hank and Rose (Hasken) Fellenzer of East Dubuque.
In spite of contracting multiple sclerosis in her early teens, Vicki successfully gave birth to two sons, Anthony and Kyle. Vicki spent her entire life battling the ravages of multiple sclerosis. For her, the thrill of school dances was only slightly complicated by the need of crutches. But soon a walker was needed, then various wheelchairs, eventually succumbing to a mostly bedridden lifestyle in her later years. Through it all, several things remained constant: her devoted son, Tony, her dedicated sister, Pat, and a razor sharp sarcastic sense of humor. She may not have been mobile, but she was definitely cognizant of and enjoyed the world around her.
Vicki is preceded in death by both her parents, Hank and Rose; her young son, Kyle; and brother, Kevin Fellenzer.
Vicki is survived by her son, Anthony (Stacy) Foht; grandchildren, Madison and Samantha Foht; and two sisters, Pat (Bob Vanderah) and Susan (Richard Stark); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a private ceremony at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.