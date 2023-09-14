MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Llewellyn “Lew” Dennison, 96, of Mount Carroll and formerly of Savanna, died on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where services will follow. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Sabula, Iowa.