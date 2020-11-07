Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Elizabeth J. Bahl, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Emma M. Bussan, Galena, Ill. — Services: Noon today, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena.
James Dolan, Glendale, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. today at the church.
James S. Green, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Robert E. Medberry, Elgin, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. today, Illyria Cemetery, Elgin. Service: 2:30 p.m. today at the cemetery.
Richard J. Ranson, Keokuk, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.
George W. Running, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Center Point (Iowa) Cemetery.
Angie K. Schmidt, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque.
Janet S. Schmieder, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington. Services: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Eugene C. Skinner, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Edna M. Wolter, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.