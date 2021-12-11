Gary F. Foht Telegraph Herald Dec 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CUBA CITY, Wis. — Gary F. Foht, 83, of Cuba City, died on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.Complete arrangements are pending.Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cuba-city-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dog breeder threatens to sue Platteville over permit issue Boys prep basketball: Faley, Cummer lead Wahlert past Senior Dubuque teen sentenced to 10 years in prison for burglary, shooting Lives remembered: Dubuque couple of 66 years die days apart Boys prep basketball: Strohmeyer, Mustangs fend off Western Dubuque