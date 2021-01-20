Barbara A. Boettcher, 81, of Dubuque, died Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Dubuque Specialty Care.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Barbara’s family.
The Funeral Service for Barbara will be 10:00 AM Friday, January 22, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Pastor Curt Joseph officiating. Burial will be in Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery in Bellevue. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Barbara was born October 3, 1939, in Dubuque, the daughter of William and Florence Patch Ahlers. On September 6, 1958, she married Thomas Boettcher at First Congregational Church in Dubuque. He died on July 16, 1986.
She was an elementary school secretary for the Dubuque School District for more than 25 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Cory (Dave) Matejka, of Cedar Rapids; one grandson, Michael (Myra) Matejka, of Cedar Rapids; one granddaughter, Nichole (Billy) Vogl, of Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren, Connor Klein, Logan Klein, Brennen Klein, Ayla Matejka, Bennett Vogl, Sienna Vogl; two sisters, Janice (Bill) Sonnenberg, of Dubuque and Mary Beth (Steve) Baker, of Noblesville, IN.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William H. Ahlers and his wife, Estelle ‘Stell’; and a brother, William H. Ahlers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.
A special thank-you to Dubuque Specialty Care for their love and support.
