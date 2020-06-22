Fern Lorraine (Torsrud) Olson, 92, of Monona, Iowa was welcomed into heaven on Father’s Day, June 21, 2020, at Postville Good Samaritan Society, in Postville, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, in Monona. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Friday. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, in Monona, with Rev. Mel Harris as the officiant. Burial will follow at Monona City Cemetery, Monona. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona is helping the family with arrangements.