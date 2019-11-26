CENTER POINT, Iowa — Neil Hallberg, 73, of Center Point, Iowa, formerly of McGregor, Iowa, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the V. A. Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at First Lutheran Church in McGregor. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, McGregor, with Rev. Gary Hatcher as the officiant. Burial with Military Rites will follow at First Lutheran Cemetery, McGregor. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of McGregor, is helping the family with arrangements.