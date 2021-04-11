IOWA CITY — Philip Dana Dorothy, 72, of Iowa City, died following a recent cancer diagnosis, Monday, April 5, 2021, while residing at the Bird House Hospice in Iowa City.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Cheryl E. Whitney; his parents, Robert and Fern Dorothy; and his sister, Nancy L. Brown.
He is survived by his three children, Lisa M. Dorothy, Sara I. Mitchinson (William J.), and Lisa R. Johnson MD (Hans J.); his grandchildren, Benjamin W. Mitchinson, William G. Mitchinson, Allison L. Mitchinson, Ivan E. Johnson, Vincent R. Johnson; and his siblings, Kathy (Roger) Loewenberg and Becca (Scott) Woodrich.
Phil was born June 24, 1948, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Robert and Fern (Severs) Dorothy. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School (1966). He earned a BA in Social Work from the University of Dubuque (1971) and his MA in Social Work from the University of Iowa (1975).
His early professional career involved providing social work services at Iowa Area Education Agency 7 (Central Rivers). Phil subsequently released his entrepreneurial spirit and formed the Mental Health Management Consultants company that was an early pioneer in strategic management of health benefits for companies like John Deere and Rockwell Collins.
The company’s success allowed Phil to enjoy an early retirement and pursue his passions and appreciation for art, music, food, travel, writing, airplanes, sports cars, motorcycles, college athletics, pickleball, and fishing. He made many friends in each of these areas of interest. Phil shared his artistic talents and companionship with his weekly life drawing group, the “Grey Hawks” writing group, and the Coe College print-making community. He enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to play chess, make waffles, fish and build model airplanes. As a life-long learner, he loved starting new projects and derived much satisfaction from finding elegant solutions to problems that others hadn’t considered or perfected. He collected music and art of all types and celebrated the “examined life” and the exploration of humanity that art and science can provide. He inspired many to pursue their passions, take risks, discover, and challenge themselves to grow in understanding and appreciation.
During his brief illness, Phil enjoyed a constant stream of well-wishers, friends, and family at home and the hospice facility. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Bird House Hospice of Iowa City (www.hospicehomejc.org/donate.html) for the exceptional care received. To share a thought, memory, or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website (www.gayandciha.com). Given the current health practice recommendations, online condolences will be collected for the family at www.gayandciha.com.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Palmer House Stable, Solon, IA, for friends and family to remember him together, with a display of art, music, good wine, engineering marvels, and stories. Please sign the online guest book and indicate your desire to receive information on attending the celebration.