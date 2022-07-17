Linda Joan Davis, 71, of Dubuque, passed away on July 13, 2022.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1701 Rhomberg Ave. in Dubuque, with Father Dustin Vu officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services, at the church. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is handling arrangements.
Linda was born on October 20, 1950, in Mauston, WI, to Edgar and Alice (Carlson) Barrett.
She graduated from New Lisbon High School and obtained a two-year vocational degree from Madison Area Technical College. She was united in marriage to Lowell Davis on August 20, 1970, in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin.
Linda was a dedicated homemaker. She devoted her life to helping the needy. She was a strong supporter of Holy Trinity Church, helping with many parish activities, specifically with the salad bar for dinners, the fall festival, and omelet breakfasts.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and is now resting comfortably in the arms of the Lord. Linda is now doing service for us all at a higher level.
“We are only visitors on earth, and we need to try to leave it better than when we found it.” — Linda
She is survived by her husband, Lowell; sons, Allen “A.J.” (Jessica Trujillo) Davis, of Dubuque, and Mark (Kelly) Davis, of Rochester, N.Y.; grandchildren, Lucas, 5, and Nora, 3 mo.
