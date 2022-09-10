FORT MYERS, Fla. — Janice Mae Bahl, 67, of Ft. Myers, FL formerly of Dubuque, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the family home in Dubuque County after battling cancer since 2003.
A prayer service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Janice will be 10:30 am Monday, September 12, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant and Father Dennis Quint as the concelebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque.
Janice was born October 31, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Arthur and Loretta Quint Vaske and grew up in Dundee. On May 8, 1976, she married Jeffery John Bahl in Masonville, IA and together they raised five children and blessed with 15 grandchildren.
She was a 1972 graduate of West Delaware High School and a 1974 graduate of Dubuque Beauty Academy.
She worked at K-Mart and then Target for 30 years.
Janice was a longtime member of Church of the Resurrection and prayed her Rosary everyday. She enjoyed lunch with her work friends, jigsaw puzzles, word search puzzles, drinking Dr. Pepper on the beach, hiking, biking and enjoyed watching Gunsmoke. She and Jeff loved traveling and included many exotic locations like, Key West Florida, Canada, Bahamas, St. Lucia, Costa Rica, Huatulco Mexico, and out west. In 2018 she and Jeff finally moved to Ft Myers and retired to the beach. Most of all she cherished time with her grandchildren and was a proud military spouse and mother.
Survivors include her husband, Jeffery; son, Joshua (Sara) Bahl of Asbury and their children, Emily, Luke, Lindsey and Sam, daughter, Stephanie (Jim) Eline of Bettendorf, and their children, Leo and Elisabeth, son, Jonathan (Kayla) Bahl of Maquoketa and their children, Harper, Hudson, Jonny, and Jetlyn, son, Justin (Molly) Bahl of Bernard, and their children, Lillian, Joseph, and Calvin, son, Jacob (Nicole) Bahl of Dubuque, and their children, George and Arthur; her siblings, Joyce (Allen) Burkle of Ryan, Alan (Felicia) Vaske of Dundee, Mark (Natalie) Vaske of Manchester, Lori (Joe) Hoeger of Hopkinton, Dean (Julia) Vaske of Manchester, Lois (Robert) Goedken of Dundee, and Lisa Monaghan of Ryan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, twin brothers, John and Joseph in infancy, two brothers-in-law, Terrence Bahl, Mark Monaghan and her in-laws Wilfred and Jeanette Bahl.
A special thank you to her care team at University of Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Church of the Resurrection.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Janice’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
