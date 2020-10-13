Richard Harmer Lee, M.D., of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away comfortably on October 7, 2020, with his wife by his side.
He was born in Northfield, Minnesota, on March 30, 1923, to Ellen Grace (Harmer) and Cloyde Williams Lee, D.D.S. After attending high school in Northfield, Dr. Lee completed college at Carlton College. He attended medical school at the University of Minnesota from January 1944 to December 1948 through the V12 program, while in uniform with the United States Navy. His residency in Psychiatry at the State Psychopathic Hospital in Iowa City, IA, was completed from July of 1948 to August of 1950. He was certified by the American Board of Psychiatry. During his military service, Dr. Lee was assigned to the Third Marine Division and the First Marine Division in Korea. He served with the Marines from August of 1950 to May of 1955. Prior to discharge, Dr. Lee served as staff psychiatrist with the Veterans Hospital in Downey, Illinois. Upon discharge, he was recruited by Dr. Paul Laube to establish private practice in Dubuque. He practiced in Dubuque, first establishing his office in the Roshek building from 1956 until 1988. Before retirement, Dr. Lee was chief psychiatrist for the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center in St. Cloud, MN. He returned to Dubuque in 1997 to enjoy retirement with his family.
During his years of practice, Dr. Lee attained teaching accreditation in Transactional Analysis (Eric Berne, M.D.) and Behavior-Cognitive Therapy (Albert Ellis Institute). He was on the medical staff at both Mercy Medical Center and Finley Hospital. As one of the founding fathers of the Grant County Medical Health Center, Lancaster, Wisconsin, he spent considerable time seeing patients at that setting. He also was a psychiatric consultant at Iowa State Men’s Reformatory at Anamosa, IA for many years. He served on the staff of the Dubuque County Mental Health Center and was the past-president of the Dubuque County Medical Society.
Throughout his life, Dr. Lee cultivated interests in sailing, recreational tennis, pastel drawing, photography, fly fishing and exploring the water of the Mississippi River in his River Queen houseboat. As a young athlete, he was able to attain a high school state championship in the high jump. His record in high school for high jump held for seven years. On the college level, he also attained numerous awards as a sprinter for the dashes and the high jump. He played football for Carlton College and for one year at the University of Minnesota prior to entering medical school.
Dr. Lee married Audrey Warham, in 1947, in Minneapolis, MN. Their children are Amy Lee Cass (Joseph), of Rochester, MN, Deborah Day (Daniel), of Minneapolis, MN, Elizabeth Hall (Rob), of Harlan, IA, Martha Lee of Charleston, SC, John Lee (Beth), of Minneapolis, MN, Jennifer Roush (Timothy), of Charlotte, NC, Margaret Winchell (Peter), of Minneapolis, MN and Catherine Uthe (David), of Dubuque, IA; 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Companionship, counsel and devotion will be missed and forever cherished by his wife of 44 years, Gretchen Mary (Dye) Lee.
Appreciation is expressed to John C. Viner, M.D. for his many years of medical care and guidance.
