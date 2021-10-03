TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — John R. (Jack) Wilkinson, passed away September 1st, 2021 at age 93 in Traverse City, MI where he had resided since late 2020 to be near his daughter Mary Sue Wilkinson.
Jack was born on the family farm in DeWitt, Iowa on June 25th, 1928 to Herbert E. Wilkinson and Mary Harrington Wilkinson. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, Marilyn (Ihrke) Wilkinson, in 1990 and by his second wife of 22 years, Meg (Wise) Wilkinson, in 2018.
In addition to his daughter Mary Sue, Jack is survived by his son Clark Wilkinson of Dubuque, Iowa, three grandsons and four great grandchildren. Jack is also survived by 4 beloved step children and his older brother Dean Wilkinson.
A skilled salesman and motivational leader, Jack was recruited to start a new insurance company, Life of Mid America, in Dubuque, Iowa from which he retired as Senior Vice President. He also served on the Board of Directors for several insurance companies and various community organizations.
Jack was an avid and accomplished golfer, playing for over 75 years. An optimist with a great sense of humor, Jack was the life of the party and had many friends. His family benefitted from his unwavering love and support. His wise counsel and friendship will be greatly missed.
Interment will be at 1pm on October 9th at the Elmwood Cemetery in DeWitt, Iowa. Friends and family are invited to attend. Please observe social distancing.
For a complete obituary and to share thoughts and memories with the family please visit John R. Wilkinson’s page at www.LifeStoryTC.com.