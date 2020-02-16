VERONA, Wis. — Colin L. Berning, age 12, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the American Family Children’s Hospital, in the loving arms of his parents due to complications from Sanfilippo Syndrome and Influenza.
He was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2007, in Madison, the oldest son of Ross Berning and Hilary O’Connell-Berning. Colin participated in studies to help work towards a cure for Sanfilippo. He was one of the first children to attend and graduate from Gio’s Garden. He was a sixth grader at Badger Ridge in Verona. He loved school and all of his friends and classmates. He had the chance to go on a Make a Wish trip to Sesame Street in New York. Colin loved fire trucks, Barney, and playing ball. He was a wonderful big brother to his twin brothers.
Colin is survived by his two brothers, Nolan and Simon; his parents; great-grandpa, Ham; grandparents, Lloyd and Janet Berning and James and Connie O’Connell; aunts and uncles, Darin, Lois, Michelle, Al, Julie, Bryan, Tim and Staci; cousins, Clara, Brad, Ryan, Renee, Kaitlin, Ashley and Mia; and special friends, Levi, Tyler, Ethan, Carter, McKenzie Meyer, Jared White and Jennifer Williams. He was preceded in death by his close Sanfilippo buddies, Austin, Lucas, and Lukie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, with Father Scott Emerson and Father Jay Poster presiding. Burial will be held at Verona Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.
We would like to thank our family, Colin’s complex care team and the PICU staff at AFCH, BRMS and Country View classmates and staff, our Wisconsin Sanfilippo families, and everyone who is a part of Colin’s Crew.
Memorials in Colin’s name may be made to www.curesanfilippofoundation.org or Gio’s Garden.
