Allen J. Schubert, 88, of Dubuque died Saturday, May 21, 2022. Funeral services will be held 10:30 Thursday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Allen was born April 12, 1934 in Dubuque, son of John and Violet (Dohse) Schubert.
After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School in 1953, he went to work for the Dubuque Packing Company, where he worked for 29 years. He then worked for Unique Balance for ten years. Throughout his working life he also operated as a commercial fisherman with his son Joe, catching and selling catfish to local restaurants.
On April 16, 1955, he married Patricia “Jean” Lyons at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West. She preceded him in death on August 26, 2006.
He enjoyed a good game of euchre, hunting, competitive trapshooting, and traveling. He attended Holy Spirit Parish with his special friend, Donna.
He is survived by his special friend, Donna Neyen-Shea of Dubuque; four children, Andy (Lucy) Schubert of Tucson, AZ, Joe (Patty) Schubert of St. Charles, IL, Patty (Mark Prindle) Schubert of East Dubuque, IL, and Carolyn (Dave McLauchlan) Schubert of Bull Valley, IL; seven grandchildren, Heather (A.J.), Holly, Hannah, Robert, Christina, Jason and Renee; and a great granddaughter, Norah.
He is also survived by his siblings, Shirley Bahl, Mary Lou (Richard) Bradley, Elda (Tom) Kuehn, Sandy (Tim) Fiedler and sister in law, Irene McDermott.
He was also preceded in death by three children, Tina, Tara, and Arnold Schubert; a brother, Johnny Schubert; sister in law, Grace (Raymond) Mueller; two brothers in law, David Bahl and Kenny Droullard; and cherished nephew, Steven Bradley.
Memorials may be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Donna,sorry about Al's Passing. Had many talks about the old Pack days,his skill as an excellent trap shooter.Prayers are for him.
