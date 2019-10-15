MAQUOKETA, Iowa — James V. “Jim” Manderscheid, 74, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa, surrounded by his loving family.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. today at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Andrew, Iowa, with military honors.
James V. Manderscheid was born on June 5, 1945, in Maquoketa, to William and Marie (Kremer) Manderscheid. He married Linda Mishler on October 5, 1969, in Maquoketa. They later divorced. “Jim” served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era.
“Jim” had worked at Naeve Hybrid for eight years, Reichling Oil for 14 years, and then Manderscheid Oil for eight years. He later joined the Maquoketa School District where he was a custodian for ten years, and also worked as a substitute bus driver for 22 years. “Jim” had also operated Jim’s Locksmith Service in Maquoketa for many years.
“Jim” was a member of the Timber City American Legion Post #75 and had served on the Maquoketa Fire Department for 22 years. He enjoyed refinishing furniture, model railroading, camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends, especially the Thursday Night Gang.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Brian (Lisa) Manderscheid, of Maquoketa, and Paula (Chris) Brewer, of Montgomery, Ill.; two grandchildren, Lainey and Bailey Brewer; brothers, William Jr. (Leslie) Manderscheid, of Parker, Ariz., John (Angie) Manderscheid, of Davenport, Iowa, and Allen Manderscheid, of Roggen, Colo.; sisters, Judy (Robert) Feller, of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Mary (Dennis) Clark, of Maquoketa; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Miles Brewer; and brothers, David, Larry and Gilbert.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a James V. “Jim” Manderscheid memorial fund has been established.
