DURANGO, Iowa — Lily Jo Cricket Davis, 9-year-old daughter of Joshua and Jennifer (Thoma) Davis, of Durango, and formerly of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Funeral services will be at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12th, 2020, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family and friends may visit after 3:00 p.m. Thursday until time of service at the funeral home.
Lily was born on June 1, 2010, in Iowa City, the daughter of Joshua and Jennifer (Thoma) Davis. She attended Eisenhower School and was on the AYSO Soccer Team. She loved to dance and was a member of the Dubuque Dance Studio and Ainsley’s Angels running group. She also enjoyed swimming, being outdoors, riding horses and spending time with her dog “Miley.” She will be remembered for her infectious laugh.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents; her siblings, Aurora, age 7, Kattarina, age 4, and Pyper, 17 months; her paternal grandparents, Steve and Judy (Dieters) Davis; maternal grandparents, John and Kelly (Dimmer) Thoma; maternal great-grandparents, Paul and Ruth Dimmer; her Godparents, Jesse Davis and Angel Thoma; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by an aunt, Jennifer Davis.
In lieu of flowers, a Lily Davis memorial fund has been established.
Thank you to everyone for all their kind thoughts and prayers for Lily, and to Maya and Makayla at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics Pediatrics for all their care and support.