James G. “Jim” Schreiner, age 90, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on January 10, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center. To honor Jim’s life, a private family service is being held. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Jim was born on May 7, 1932, in Bellevue, IA, a son to Herbert J. and Irene T. (Reistroffer) Schreiner. He had a strong work ethic and an even stronger devotion to his family. Jim was a naturally born patriarch in the truest sense of the word and his love for his wife, children, and grandchildren was always on display and continues to be vividly present within the generations which follow. Jim found the love of his life, Yvonne E. “Bonnie” Biehl, and the two have been a loving and committed couple ever since and we’re poised to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this August. In their younger years, Jim and Bonnie were regularly involved in bowling together and Jim was quite active with Resurrection Church. He also enjoyed a little skeet-shooting when time allowed to help him with his pheasant hunts. Jim proudly spent the majority of his time though working to provide for his family while Yvonne was able to stay home to nurture their young family. Jim was an electrical technician for Bell Telephone primarily, but never allowing idle hands to interfere with his family’s joy in life, Jim also had a tv repair business and owned and managed multiple apartment buildings to keep life comfortable. Jim and Bonnie were blessed to spend 19 years wintering together in Tampa, FL, after finally moving into retirement and the memories they collected after all those years of hard work and determination were both welcomed, and earned. Jim has faithfully spent the most recent years helping to care for his dear Bonnie as well. The two have been inseparable and to say that the two have become one is beyond evident to all who know them. It’s heartbreaking to think of moving forward without Jim’s wisdom, love, and example leading the way, but we know and truth that the Lord has a plan in all things and that Jim now resides in peace as he patiently awaits our arrival as well. Thank you, Jim, for all that you have taught us through your words, thoughts, and actions and may the Lord keep you safe in His loving arms as we seek peace and healing within the bounty of memories you leave behind. God bless and God speed Jim!
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Jim include his beautiful bride of 70 years, Bonnie Schreiner, Dubuque, IA; his adored children, Michele “Mitzi” (Rick) Cornish, Dubuque, IA, Kim Schreiner, Dubuque, IA, Jeani (Stan) Hohnstadt, Apple Canyon, IL, John (Susan) Schreiner, Roswell, GA; his seven beloved grandchildren, Jonathan Hohnstadt, Skyler Quade, Sarah (Ryan) Fisher, Christian (Kayla) Cornish, Julie (Justin) Muchow, Tara Hohnstadt, and Libbee (Josh) Trumblee; his great-grandchildren, Azalia, Ella-Norma, Brave, Jude, Crew, Evan, Isaac, and Skylynn; along with many extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Jodi Schreiner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, gifts, or other expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to Michele “Mitzi” Cornish at 2289 Martin Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52001, and we would like thank you in advance for your consideration and concern.
Jim’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care of Jim, and his family. The few years that Mom and Dad have resided at Stonehill has truly exposed the importance of excellent staffing along with the sincere devotion to their patients that is such a precious gift. Thank you to all of the nurses and staff who have cared for our parents just as they would their own and may God bless you all for your generosity and kindnesses.
