FARLEY, Iowa — Rose Mary Greenwood, 90, of Farley, Iowa, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation for Rose Mary will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. Services for Rose Mary will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, with Pastor Julie Schubert presiding. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
She was born December 18, 1928, in Dyersville, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Magdellan (Jaeger) Krogman — the oldest of 15 children. She received her education in the Dyersville area schools. On October 15, 1945, she was united in marriage to Harold Greenwood at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. He preceded her in death on May 10, 1990. The couple farmed in the rural Worthington area where they rasied their family.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley and its Altar and Rosary Society.
She is survived by one son, Paul (Alice) Greenwood, of Epworth, Iowa; three daughters, Mary Jane (Gary) Ludwig, of Worthington, Iowa, Margie (Ernest) White, of Mt. Sterling, Wis., and Ann Black, of Pella, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three siblings, James Krogman, of Worthington, Richard (Debra) Krogman, of Dubuque, and Verla Turnis, of Worthington; two brothers-in-law, Dennis Foxen, of Dyersville, and Harold Tibbetts, of Mesquite, Nev.; two sisters-in-law, Linda Krogman, of Dyersville, and Helen Krogman-Taylor, of Dubuque; and a special friend, Gilbert “Gib” Lehmann, of Farley, Iowa.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two grandson, Trace Black and Joseph Greenwood; five sisters, Kathy Foxen, Bonita Krogman, Helen (Gilbert) Bahl, Mary (George) Sorenson, Carol Tibbetts; brothers, Elwood (Eunice) Krogman, Vernon (Raynette) Krogman, Thomas Krogman, David Krogman and Gary Krogman; half brothers and sister, LeRoy Krogman, Joseph (Toots) Krogman and Pearl (Lawrence) Rolling; a brother-in-law, Vincent (Victoria) Greenwood; and a sister-in-law, Margaret (Elmer) Schuster.
