ELIZABETH, Ill. — Harvey Joseph Spoerl, age 83, of Elizabeth, Illinois passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Midwest Senior Care Center in Galena. A funeral service will be held 10am Monday, May 8, 2023 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth. Burial will be in the Elizabeth Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held 4 — 7pm Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Law Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth.

Harvey was born March 17, 1940, the son of Erwin and Alta (Meyer) Spoerl at the family farm near Elizabeth. Until sixth grade he attended a one-room country school, Barret Country School. He then attended Elizabeth Schools, graduating in 1958.

