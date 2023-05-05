ELIZABETH, Ill. — Harvey Joseph Spoerl, age 83, of Elizabeth, Illinois passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Midwest Senior Care Center in Galena. A funeral service will be held 10am Monday, May 8, 2023 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth. Burial will be in the Elizabeth Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held 4 — 7pm Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Law Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth.
Harvey was born March 17, 1940, the son of Erwin and Alta (Meyer) Spoerl at the family farm near Elizabeth. Until sixth grade he attended a one-room country school, Barret Country School. He then attended Elizabeth Schools, graduating in 1958.
Harvey joined the Airforce after high school, serving four years. Between 1962 and 1973 he worked as a farmhand for area farmers near Elizabeth and then near Lincoln, NE. In 1973, he moved back to Elizabeth to help his parents who were in a car accident and could not work the family farm. In 1977 Harvey went to work for Jo Daviess Farm Service Company where he retired after 21 years. He had also served the Elizabeth community as an EMT for several years. In 1998 he started driving school buses for River Ridge schools, retiring in 2016.
Harvey married Connie Weichert in July of 1961 in Lincoln, NE. They were blessed with three children, Toby, Becky, and Ken. They divorced in 1975. He then married Janet Leavens Weidman in July of 1979. They celebrated 39 years together. Janet passed away in 2018.
Recommended for you
Harvey was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where he was part of the Men’s Club and often an Usher on Sunday mornings. He was especially known for making the best pancakes at the Men’s Pancake Suppers.
He will be dearly missed by his three children, Toby (Kirsten) Spoerl, Becky (Gary Valentine) Turner, and Ken Spoerl; a grandson, Austin Spoerl; four granddaughters, Astocia (Cameron) Fronabarger, Kandas (Tim) Crawford, Sarah Turner and Lindsey (Kerry) Kuhn; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lyle (Marie) Spoerl and Jerry (Sally) Spoerl; and a sister, Yvonne Harper.
Harvey is preceded in death by his wife, Janet; both parents; his brother, Wayne Spoerl; daughter-in-law, Cheryl; two granddaughters, Kayla and Jasmine; a grandson, Cole Spoerl; a brother-in-law, Jack Harper; and two sisters-in-law, Helen “Bunny” Spoerl and Marilyn Spoerl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.