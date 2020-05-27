Martha Jean Clark, 77, of Dubuque, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 10:30 until 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. With respect to our current social distancing requirements, ten visitors will be allowed inside the building at a time. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a virtual hug. The Mass of Christian Burial for Martha will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Greg Bahl as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, in Key West.
Martha was born August 7, 1942, in Iowa City, the daughter of Clarence W. and Hazel T. Mann Clark. She graduated from Wahlert High School. Martha worked in the office at the former Dubuque Packing Company and also worked at the Dubuque Country Club in housekeeping. She was a very quiet person but very strong in faith and selflessly charitable.
Survivors include her friends who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Robert, Joseph, Paul and Sonny; and one sister, Mary Ann.
A thank-you to the staff at Stonehill Care Center and Dr. Mark Runde.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
