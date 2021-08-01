FARLEY, Iowa — Chris E. Hefel, 66, of Farley, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at his home in Farley, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Chris may call from 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa where a family prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Chris Hefel family, P.O. Box #99, Farley, Iowa 52046. The family request that those that do attend wear casual dress.
A Mass of Christian burial for Chris will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. The services will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
He was born June 30, 1955 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Louis and JoAnn (Markus) Hefel. He received his education in the St. Joseph’s School in Farley, Iowa. On May 9, 1980 he was united in marriage to Gail Kluesner at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, IA. He was employed at River City Paving until his retirement in June 2021.
Chris was an awesome grandpa, he would frequently pick up his granddaughters with the golf cart and take them for a candy run. In the winter he enjoyed feeding the birds. He was an avid New York Yankees, Minnesota Vikings and NASCAR fan.
He is a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa, and the Altar and Rosary Society; a member of the Dyersville Drift Skipper’s snowmobile club; the UAW Labor union #49 and Operator’s union #234.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Hefel of Farley; his children, Eric Hefel of Worthington, Matt (Rhonda) Hefel of Farley, Marty Hefel of Worthington, and Tim (Jill) Hefel of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren : Jorgie, Markie, and Gretta Hefel; His siblings, Dale (LuAnn) Hefel of Dubuque, Mark Hefel and Jay (Brenda) Hefel both of Farley, Lynn (Marvin) Hoffmann of Epworth; his mother-in-law, Eileen Kluesner of Farley; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie (Bill) Schueller of Farley, Joyce (Bob) Smith of Dubuque, Karen (Joe) Spoden of Robins, Rick (Amy) Kluesner, Deb (Jim) Kennedy both of Farley, Patti (Jim) Trumm of Cascade, Janet (Steve) Noonan of Robins, Cheryl (Gary) McAndrew of Peosta. Kim (Craig) McDermott of Cedar Rapids, Bill (Heidi) Kluesner of Farley, Mary (Dave) Hosch of Epworth, Tim (Shawn) Kluesner of Peosta, and Terry (Becky) Kluesner of Hiawatha, Dr. Todd (Janel) Kluesner of Farley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Arnold Kremer; his father-in-law, Gerald Kluesner; and a brother, Allan Hefel; and a nephew, Riley McDermott.
A video tribute may be viewed and condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.