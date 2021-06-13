WOODLAND, Ala. — Mona Kay Whitt Kara, age 77, of Woodland, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Survivors include one son, Lenard Whitt (April), of Woodland; three grandchildren, James, Shawn and Ashley (Kendall); and three great-grandchildren.
An Iowa native, Mrs. Kara was born on July 4, 1943, the daughter of James E. Whitt, Sr., and Stella Pross Whitt.
She worked as a secretary for Dubuque Bank & Trust and the Savannah Morning News.
Mrs. Kara loved her pets, Disney and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Kara; and a brother, James E. Whitt, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one’s local humane society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.