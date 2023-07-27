BRISTOL, Wis. — Mary Ann Marie Derouin, 83 years old of Bristol, WI passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023. She was born August 3, 1939 to the late Clem and Matilda (Behnke) Steil in Dubuque, IA. After high school graduation, Mary Ann joined the United States Navy which prepared her for her lifelong career in the medical field. She proudly worked in the medical field until she was 81 years old. As if that was not enough of an accomplishment, she raised seven sons! Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her family at their cabin and going fishing and camping. She was a talented cook and her love for it was apparent. Mary Ann had a servant’s heart and was hardworking and dedicated. She enjoyed reading and being active in her church and bible study groups. Survivors include, sons, Donald Jr. Derouin, Ronald Trecker, Tim (Kathy) Trecker, Michael Trecker, and Gregory (Kris) Trecker; adopted family, Mary Jane, Robert, Susan; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Bodi, Jason (Dana) Derouin, Josh (Stephanie) Hetler, Haley (Brian) Trecker, Nick Trecker, Abby (Vince) Wilson, Jared Blinkiewicz, Hannah Trecker, Isaac Trecker, Tony Nagode, Joseph Trecker, Ryan Trecker, Sean Trecker, Ed Katich, Jeff Wickershiem, and Danny Derouin; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Alvina Murphy, Jim (Jeannie) Steil, and Vern (Elaine) Steil; and several nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Along with her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; sons, Micheal “Mickey” and Douglas Derouin; and siblings, Evie, Eleanor, Gerald, Leonard, and Norman. Also her special lifelong best friend Patricia (Ron) Lehr. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Westosha Lakes Church, 24823 74th St, Paddock Lake, WI. Visitation will begin at 2:00PM followed by a service at 3:00PM. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westosha Lakes Church 24823 74th. St. Salem, WI 53168 are appreciated in Mary Ann’s memory. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Mary Ann at www.strangfh.com.