BELLEVUE, Iowa — Mary Ann (Yeager) Clasen, 80, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Stonehill Health Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Private family memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 30, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Memorial services will be live broadcast on Bellevue Cable Channel 38 and will be uploaded on SaintJohn Devotion Youtube Channel following the services. During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations on social gatherings and social distancing, Mary Ann’s family asks everyone to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com. If you chose to give a memorial in Mary Ann’s memory, please send to Hachmann Funeral Home at 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA, 52031, c/o family.
Mary Ann was born May 10,1940, in Bellevue, daughter of Albert K.S. & Mae (Gamble) Yeager. She married Alvin “Slim” Clasen on September 19, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellevue; he passed on December 3, 2008.
Mary Ann started her career at the Bellevue Herald Leader as a Linotype operator in 1957. She met the love of her life there, Slim, who was the Shop Foreman. From there, she went to the telephone office and worked as an operator until 1961. From 1963 until 1988, she worked at Bellevue Community Schools as the School Board Secretary. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Elizabeth Circle, Bellevue Golf Club, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, Bellevue Fire Dept. Auxiliary/Fireflies, B.E.S. Club and Jackson County Republican Central Committee.
Mary Ann will be remembered for her distinguished laugh and was always willing to help everyone. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, socializing, golfing, Florida Beaches and watching the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Braves on television. Mary Ann was very proud of the Bellevue Community and took pride in her affiliation with the Bellevue Community School System; she was a true Comet! She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Karolyn (Loxley) Eckles, Kent (Susie) Clasen; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Clasen; grandchildren, Lee (Amber) Eckles, Leslie (Josh Juel) Eckles, Laura (Josh Rockwell) Eckles, Jenny (Todd Randall) Tomita, Stephanie (Phil) Porter, Melissa (Eric) Pruess and Victoria (Libby Small) Clasen; great-grandchildren, Marcus and Ariyah Clasen, Nicole and Brad Tomita, Juniper Porter, Ava and Marcus Pruess; siblings, Alice (Cal) Boland, Jane (Bob) Heisen and Neill Yeager; in-laws, Virtus (Marilyn) Clasen, Merlin (Marilyn) Clasen, Mary Ellen Kirk, Pauline Wagener, Lela Roiger; nieces & nephews; and great-nieces & great-nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alvin “Slim” Clasen; son Kurt Clasen; parents, Albert & Mae Yeager; brother, Leslie Yeager; mother & father in law, Alvin & Emma Clasen; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Yeager, Judy Yeager and Bernardine Nefgzer; brothers-in-law, Arthur Goldsmith, Ed Nefgzer, Jim Kirk, Leroy Wagener, Dennis Hines, Clifford Roiger; and nephew, Jeff Hines.