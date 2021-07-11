John H. Del Degan, age 64, of Dubuque, Iowa, completed his earthly journey on July 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor John’s life, his celebration of life will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, from 5 until 9 p.m. at the Barrington Lakes Pavilion, 11197 Lakeview Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, 52003.
All of our family and friends are welcome to join us in friendship and fellowship as we honor the legacy which John has left behind.
The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving John’s family.