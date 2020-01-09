Judith Jeanne (McVay) Herber, 79, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Per her wishes, there will be no services, but friends and family are encouraged to gather from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday the 12th in the Community Room of the Diamond Senior Apartments, 1401 Wingate, Dubuque, IA. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is caring for Judith and her family.
Judy was born Valentine’s Day in 1940. She married Peter Herber on May 19, 1962, and they were able to spend 58 loving years with each other. Together they had six children, 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Family was the most important and special thing to her, and she had nothing but love for every member. She had several occupations throughout her life, but the ones she treasured most were of wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. People who knew her will attest to her kindness, compassion, empathy and love for everyone she met. She leaves behind her loving husband Peter; and her children, Timothy (Mitzi), Paula Hoftender (Steve), Terence (Jackie), Leanne, Daniel (Amber), and Peter (Dawn). She is also survived by her siblings, Jim, Mike, John, Jeff, Kris and Laure.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Steve Hoftender; and two great-grandchildren who she lovingly called her “great-grandbaby angels.”
She touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all.
Judy’s family would like to thank the staff at the Unity Point Wound Clinic for the care that they provided to her.