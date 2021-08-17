RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — Vicky A. (Heiderscheit) Cleary, 58, loving wife and mother of three, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on August 13, 2021, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
To celebrate Vicky’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at St. Joseph Church, 20249 St. Joseph Drive, Rickardsville, Iowa, and from 9:00 a.m., until the time of services on Thursday at the church. To honor Vicky’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Church, with Rev. Noah J. Diehm officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Vicky was born on November 23, 1962, in Dubuque, daughter of Lyle and Patricia (Becker) Heiderscheit. She graduated from Leo High in 1981 and Northeast Iowa Community College a year later with a certificate in bookkeeping/accounting. On May 11, 1991, she married her best friend and the love of her life, Stephen Cleary. They settled in Rickardsville, Iowa and together raised their sons, Ryan, Brandon and Kyle.
She worked for the Telegraph Herald Classifieds, Woodward Communications and Eagle Window and Door before starting a daycare business, which she ran for almost 20 years.
She was an active member in the St. Joseph’s Parish in Rickardsville and local communities where she served as the City Clerk for the cities of Rickardsville (19 years) and Sherrill (4.5 years) and was a member of the Catholic Orders of Forrester’s in Rickardsville.
Vicky devoted herself to being an extraordinary wife and mother. She always put her family first, but still made time to hit the dance floor with her mother, sisters, and girlfriends.
She loved spending time with Steve whether it was attending concerts, watching the waves break in Door County, enjoying a beautiful sunset, or snuggling up for the new Hallmark movie.
She rarely missed attending one of the boys’ sporting events and was the ultimate advice giver, even if you did not want to hear it. There wasn’t a problem she couldn’t fix.
She enjoyed many things in life including camping, gardening, baking, cheering on her dad and brother as they pulled down the track, sitting back for 4th of July fireworks, and she always made sure there was a home-cooked meal on the table with a dessert to follow.
While her to-do list was usually a mile long, there was always time for Saturday night cheese and crackers with her family and parents.
Vicky was and will continue to be a rock for many. Her mental and spiritual strength were unmatched; even in the toughest of times she could find words of encouragement and a way forward.
Those left to cherish Vicky’s memory include her loving husband, Steve Cleary; her 3 children, Ryan (Kendall) Cleary, Brandon Cleary and Kyle Cleary; her mother, Patricia Heiderscheit; her siblings, Gayle Kramer (friend Doug Westhoff), Troy (Megan) Heiderscheit and Tonya (Chad) Pry; her mother-in-law, Marilyn Cleary; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members.
Vicky was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Heiderscheit; her father-in-law, Francis Cleary; and a brother-in-law, Donald Cleary.
Vicky’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Okuno with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Monga and his nurse Jody with the University of Iowa, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Betsy, Jenny, Lindsey and Courtney, for all of the outstanding care and support they have provided for Vicky.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Vicky’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Vicky Cleary Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.