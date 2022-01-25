Darlene Ann Mauer, 80, of Dubuque, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, after bravely living with dementia.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm — 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Darlene will be 10:30 am Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Born on July 13, 1941, Darlene was the only daughter of Roy and Viola “Shorty” Pfeiler. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy, Dubuque, class of 1959.
Darlene was united in marriage to her husband of 61 years, Robert H. Mauer on August 13, 1960 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque, where they raised their six children.
While raising her family, Darlene worked at Xavier Hospital, where she completed her CNA training in 1969. She spent many years on the maternity ward where she helped deliver and care for many mothers and babies. She retired in 1981 when Xavier Hospital closed.
Darlene was a great cook and her children enjoyed many home cooked meals and homemade bread. One of her passions was to provide her family with homemade canned beef and pork sausage. Her grandchildren often requested her delicious chocolate Texas sheet cake.
She was a devoted Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packer fan. She never missed a game and her home reflected that passion and support. Darlene’s favorite past-time was bowling, Euchre and crocheting. Her love of country music knew no bounds, if it was playing she was dancing. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family.
Survivors include her husband, Robert H. Mauer of Dubuque; six children, Julie L. (Sidney) Horst of Bellevue, IA, Jeffery R. Mauer of Rochelle, IL, Michelle M. (Edward) Baker of Peosta, IA, Kathy A. (Brian) Dunne of Marion, IA, Vicki S. (Tim) McIntyre of Asbury and Michael A. (Renae) Mauer of Sherrill, IA; three brothers, Kenneth (Darlene) Pfeiler of Asbury, Roger (Donna) Pfeiler of Dubuque and Randy (Diane) Pfeiler of Cedar Rapids; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Harold and Margaret Mauer; one brother, Gary Pfeiler, and one sister-in-law, Janice Pfeiler.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family wishes to extend their great appreciation to the staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque and a special thank you to her granddaughter, Lisa Jansen, who spent countless hours caring for Darlene.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute video may be viewed and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Darlene’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.