John J. Caldwell, 62, of Dubuque, passed away at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
To celebrate John’s life, family and friends may visit from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor John’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
John was born on October 2, 1958, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Kenneth and Kathleen (Metz) Caldwell.
John was a lifelong resident of Dubuque, who graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1977. He loved to work and always kept busy. He was employed with the cable company and after that went to work with the Diamond Jo Casino in the security department for 16 years, until his early retirement due to health concerns. John also volunteered countless hours with the Dubuque Auxiliary Police Department. He was always available anytime anyone needed extra help.
In his spare time, John enjoyed sitting and watching television, as well as playing games with the family. He had a great memory, and Trivial Pursuit was his game of choice.
John truly loved any time spent with his family, but pizza parties were among some of his favorite activities. He was also a die hard Cubs fan, go Cubbies!
We are deeply saddened at John being taken from us after only 62 years, but take some comfort in knowing that he is now free of all of the health challenges he has faced so bravely these past years.
Those left to cherish John’s memory include his siblings, Theresa Caldwell, Mary (Terry) Kaune, Mark Caldwell and Barbara Bisping, all of Dubuque, and Margaret (Nelson) NeCollins, of Lancaster, Wis.; 3 godchildren, Michael, Kenny and Kelsey; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by both of his parents.
John’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of ManorCare for all of the care they have provided to John the last 7½ years, they have become a part of the family. His family also appreciates the expert care he received from Finley Hospital from the ER, ICU and 5th Floor Staff. And last, but not least, Tom and Don Leick, for being such wonderful, lifelong friends to John.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. John Caldwell Family.
