CASSVILLE, Wis. — Burdette Schaal, 91, of Cassville, died on Monday, March 7, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 11, at J&J Sandbar in Cassville. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, of Cassville, is assisting the family.

