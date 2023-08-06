DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Douglas J. Gudenkauf, 66 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Mercy Medical Center of Dubuque, Iowa after a hard fought, five year journey with end stage renal disease.

Visitation will be held from 2 — 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.

