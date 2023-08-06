DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Douglas J. Gudenkauf, 66 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Mercy Medical Center of Dubuque, Iowa after a hard fought, five year journey with end stage renal disease.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Richard Ament will officiate with Rev. Philip Agyei concelebrating.
Doug was born on June 14, 1957 in Corona, California, the son of Fay and Carol (Ament) Gudenkauf. He married Debbie Kurt on October 22, 1977 in Dyersville, Iowa. Together, they resided in Dyersville and raised Kurt and Carmen. He worked over 38 years for Schwan’s.
Doug was first and foremost, a family man and loved spending time with friends. He was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan. He was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow.
He loved trivia, music, gardening, and was an excellent cook. He tinkered around the house and was very innovative. He was always more than willing to lend a helping hand or listening ear to anyone.
He never met a stranger and will be missed by many.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 46 years, Debbie; children: Kurt (Beth) Gudenkauf of Dyersville, Carmen (Tony) Fagan of Dyersville; grandchildren: Ian and Erin Fagan, Bernice, Graham, and baby Gudenkauf expected in December; siblings: Dave (Mireille) Gudenkauf, Keith Gudenkauf, Kevin (Kathy) Gudenkauf, Ann Gudenkauf, Karla Gudenkauf; and a brother-in-law, Kevin (Mary Lou) Kurt, and his companion dog, Bear.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law, Dorrance and Betty Kurt, and a niece, Michelle Kurt.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his many caregivers, especially Dr. Whalen and ALL the staff at Tri-State Dialysis.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.