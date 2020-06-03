GALENA, Ill. — Mary Lou Cook, 83, of Galena, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Mercy- One Dubuque Medical Center.
A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded. In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be receiving family and friends in groups of smaller than 10 after 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Strict social distancing will be encouraged. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
She was born July 9, 1936, in Platteville, WI, the daughter of Lloyd “Frenchie” and Amy (Weigel) Gaber. Mary Lou attended St. Mary’s Grade School and Galena High School. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Cook on February 14, 1956, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. They had 64 wonderful years together. Mary Lou operated a childcare service for over 30 years.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; two sons, Jon Cook, Tony (Penny) Cook, both of Galena; and a daughter, Amy (Bruce) McDermott, of Elizabeth, IL; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kathy; two brothers, Keith and Terry Gaber; and a sister, Donna Honshel.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the doctors and staff at Mercy- One and the entire staff at the Elizabeth Nursing Home and Dubuque Specialty Care.
