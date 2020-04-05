MILLVILLE, Wis. — Flora R. Barker, 91, of Millville, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Great River Care Center in McGregor, Iowa.
A private family funeral service is planned with interment in Evergreen Cemetery in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
MILLVILLE, Wis. — Flora R. Barker, 91, of Millville, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Great River Care Center in McGregor, Iowa.
A private family funeral service is planned with interment in Evergreen Cemetery in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.